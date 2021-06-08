Judge Rules No Evidence Of Bias In Suit Against SEIU

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted summary judgment to a Service Employees International Union affiliate after one of its former members accused the union of not advocating for her after she claimed she was fired for her disability and age, saying that there was no evidence of the union acting in bad faith. U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn said on Monday that 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East was not acting with animus or discriminatory intent when former member Linda Buczakowski was fired. Buczakowski alleged the union did not tell her the position she held was being terminated and failed to advocate...

