Texas Businessmen Can't End $13M Investor Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The full Dallas appellate court won't reconsider a panel ruling that a group of Texas businessmen must face a suit accusing them of using a shell company to defraud investors out of more than $13 million. In a one-sentence order, the full Fifth Court of Appeals on Monday rejected without explanation a motion for en banc reconsideration filed last month on behalf of businessman Don Harris, who has died since this litigation began in October 2018, and his associates James "Frank" Hansen, Robert Luna, Michael K. Wilson and Charles "Skip" Shaw. Monday's decision by the intermediate appellate court leaves in place...

