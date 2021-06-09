IP Work Drives 2 More Firms To Open Shop In Austin

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- New York patent litigation boutique Radulescu LLP and California-based Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP both opened their first Texas offices this month in Austin, chasing down a slew of intellectual property work in the city. David Radulescu, founder of Radulescu LLP, said that Austin became a target for growth starting in 2018, when U.S. District Judge Alan Albright was appointed to the Western District of Texas. Since then, Judge Albright has made his court an increasingly popular patent hub, fueled largely by technology companies located in Austin. Radulescu announced this week that it recruited Kevin Kudlac, who was previously a...

