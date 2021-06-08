Glenmark Says Glitch Calls For Supplement To DQ Testimony

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Glenmark filed an unusual supplement Monday to a hearing over the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to disqualify Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP from representing the drugmaker in a price-fixing case, saying a technical glitch prevented a recording of Glenmark's waiver of any conflict of interest. In a letter to Senior U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. said there was a glitch that corrupted a portion of the recording of the May 5 hearing in Pennsylvania federal court, including during the testimony of the company's general counsel who waived any purported conflict of interest created by Morgan Lewis'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS