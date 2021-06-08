Pa. Panel OKs Unemployment Claim After Medical Pot Firing

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled in a published decision on Tuesday that a warehouse worker who was fired from his job after failing a drug test could still receive unemployment benefits, based on testimony that he told his employer about his medical marijuana prescription. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled that the state's Unemployment Compensation Board of Review made the right call when it credited testimony from ex-Jack Lehr Electric employee Robert Moyer that he'd disclosed his authorized use of medical marijuana, in compliance with the company's drug policy prior to failing a urine test last year. "Based upon a review...

