FuelCell's General Counsel To Resign; Interim GC Named

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell Energy Inc., which specializes in the eponymous electrochemical cells, announced the forthcoming departure of general counsel and executive vice president Jennifer D. Arasimowicz. The company's statement on Tuesday noted that Arasimowicz, who is also the company's chief administrative officer and corporate secretary, is resigning for an opportunity with another company. Her resignation takes effect June 25, putting an end to nearly a decade at FuelCell. Joshua Dolger, whose LinkedIn profile notes that he joined FuelCell as senior counsel in May, will take over as interim general counsel and corporate secretary that day, according to Tuesday's statement. The statement...

