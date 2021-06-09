Nixon Peabody Adds 2 Ex-Lathrop IP Pros in LA

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of a pair of former Lathrop GPM LLP partners, which come as part of the firm's effort to expand its presence on the West Coast, the firm has announced. Erica Van Loon and Andrew Choung recently joined as partners in Nixon Peabody's Los Angeles office, the firm said in a June 7 statement. Both were previously at Lathrop, where they worked as partners for nearly three years, they confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday. Van Loon said they were looking for a firm with a "larger IP platform and more...

