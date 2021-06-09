FTC's Drop Of Illumina-Grail Merger Case Raises Uncertainty

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge recently dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of Illumina Inc.'s acquisition of Grail Inc., a cancer-screening firm started and spun off years earlier by Illumina itself. A victory for the defendants? Not so much. After many months of trying to convince the FTC their merger will speed up approval for Grail's potentially life-saving technology, the move by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California under Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo has left the defendants with even more uncertainty about the future of their deal. By way of background, Illumina founded Grail in 2016 and subsequently...

