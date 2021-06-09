Newland Vows To Follow Tribes' Lead If Confirmed To DOI

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Bryan Newland, an attorney and the former president of the Bay Mills Indian Community, appeared to be on his way to winning a key vote to become the lead federal official dedicated to Native American issues, telling a Senate panel on Wednesday that tribes must be "in the driver's seat" on energy development and other key concerns. Newland is seeking confirmation as the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs following his April 22 nomination by President Joe Biden, having initially been named principal deputy assistant secretary of Indian Affairs on Feb. 22. During a cordial Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hearing on...

