Crocs Hits Skechers, Others With ITC Trademark Complaint

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Crocs Inc. is asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to block the importation of products sold by Skechers and a slew of other companies, arguing they infringe its trademark rights to the popular plastic clog. In a complaint filed Monday targeting Skechers USA Inc., retail chain Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., and more than a dozen other companies, Crocs claimed it was facing a "flood of new knockoffs" from overseas. "We pride ourselves in creating iconic products that are distinctly Crocs and this decisive action further demonstrates our commitment to protecting our brand, our trademarks and other intellectual property," Crocs CEO Andrew...

