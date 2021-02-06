Biden Appellate Picks Probed On Civil Experience, Philosophy

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Two veteran public defenders nominated to federal appeals courts, including a Morrison & Foerster alum, faced Republican skepticism about their civil legal experience and judicial philosophies at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday in which one candidate disavowed a letter she had written lambasting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Second Circuit nominee Eunice C. Lee, an appellate public defender in New York since 1998, said she was not familiar with civil procedure. Tenth Circuit pick Veronica S. Rossman, a Denver-based federal public defender for over a decade, pointed to civil experience including four years as a Morrison & Foerster LLP associate....

