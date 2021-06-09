How Biden Tax Plans Would Boost Renewable Energy

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- On May 28, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released the general explanations of the Biden administration's fiscal year 2022 revenue proposals, commonly referred to as the Green Book. The issuance of the Green Book provides further detail on the White House's American Jobs Plan, its proposal for an infrastructure bill. The Green Book's release comes as Congress works through its own infrastructure proposals. While the various proposals have differences in approach, they indicate strong, continued and expanded support for green energy tax initiatives. The Green Book provides further detail regarding energy tax-related proposals previously announced by the administration. In general, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS