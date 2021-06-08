DC Circ. Backs NLRB In Union's Document Fight With Casino

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a casino worker union's challenge to a National Labor Relations Board ruling that shifted how it handles attempts from employers to shield documents from unions while they also contest the unit's certification. The ruling enforces the NLRB's December 2019 decision that NP Palace LLC — which operates as Palace Station Hotel & Casino — did not need to immediately turn over information it said was confidential to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501, but the parties could bargain over the issue at a later time. The decision shifted the board's precedent by saying...

