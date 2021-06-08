Why AI Can't Replace Humans In Environmental Compliance

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- All eyes are on the European Union's recently proposed rules for regulating artificial intelligence. On April 21, the EU took a bold step to establish its leadership position in setting strict new global norms to regulate AI. Governmental authorities in the U.S. are also considering the need to regulate the risks posed by AI. Notwithstanding future regulatory constraints on AI, it is certainly a transformative force that is only growing in scale. Indeed, there is a spirited and growing debate within the environmental and safety community over whether the further advancement of AI and other technologies will eventually usurp the role...

