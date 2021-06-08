Hours After Getting Patents, Teva Sues Eli Lily Again

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals lodged a new infringement suit against rival Eli Lilly in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday mere hours after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the company two new patents covering the Israeli drugmaker's blockbuster migraine drug Ajovy. Tuesday's lawsuit claims that Eli Lilly and Co.'s own migraine drug, called Emgality, infringes the newly issued patents, and it comes a day after a Federal Circuit panel hinted that it was taking a hard look at a mixed bag of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings last year on a collection of older patents connected to Ajovy, which Teva has also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS