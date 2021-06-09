8th Circ. Says Panera Non-Compete Case Must Stay In Del.

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has refused to revive Panera's lawsuit in Missouri federal court against three former information technology employees who allegedly broke non-compete agreements with the restaurant chain when they were hired by a competitor, ruling that Panera agreed to litigate the suit in Delaware. The appellate panel found on Tuesday that Panera LLC itself has conceded that its April 2019 appeal against a Missouri district court's dismissal order is moot because the fast-casual restaurant company in a last-ditch effort to stop its ex-employees from working at competitor Act III Management LLC chose to seek a temporary restraining order against them...

