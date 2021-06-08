Suit Says Pa. School District Didn't Tally Women's Experience

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area school district credited male teachers for years of education and experience when calculating their pay scales but failed to do the same for female teachers, according to a proposed collective action filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. The Central Bucks School District in Bucks County refused to credit at least two female teachers for all the years they spent teaching in other districts when deciding which step of the district's pay scale to put them on, while a male teacher — identified only as "John Doe" — got full credit for his prior experience and additional credits for graduate...

