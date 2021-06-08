Tilray Settles Contract Dispute With Fla. Cannabis Grower

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Tilray has reached a settlement with a Florida grower in a dispute arising from a 2015 agreement to apply for medical cannabis licenses, according to a notice filed with a Washington state court Tuesday. Tilray Inc. and Bill's Nursery Inc. noted in a brief stipulated dismissal with prejudice filing that they have reached a settlement in the case, in which the nursery accused Tilray of promising to use its industry expertise to help it secure a low-THC medical marijuana license only to intentionally sabotage the application. The companies asked the court to dismiss the case. The filing includes...

