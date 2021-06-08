Atty's Anti-Gay Slur For Judge Broke Ethics Rules, Court Says

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Colorado attorney violated a state ethics rule by using an anti-gay slur to refer to a judge in an email he sent to his clients, the state's highest court has ruled. The full Colorado Supreme Court on Monday affirmed an earlier determination by a hearing board of the Office of the Presiding Disciplinary Judge that Robert E. Abrams violated Rule 8.4(g), which bars attorneys from referring to an individual involved in the legal process with language that demonstrates "bias or animus" towards sexual orientation. Abrams had argued that the rule violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments because it allegedly is...

