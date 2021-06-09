DC Circ. Nixes Bid To Undo Denver Flight Paths Redrawing

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit refused to overturn federal aviation regulators' decision to redraw flight paths in and out of Denver International Airport and nearby airports, ruling it lacks the authority to review the dispute because none of the six challengers demonstrated how the project injured them. In a per curiam judgment Tuesday, a three-judge panel concluded that it could not decide the merits of the claims brought by a local airport authority, a municipality, three Colorado counties and an air charter company because they "have failed to demonstrate their standing to bring their claims" concerning the Federal Aviation Administration's Denver Metroplex project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS