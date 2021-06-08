Coke Hit With False Ad Suit Over 'Sustainable' Claim

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola markets itself as environmentally "sustainable," despite being the largest generator of plastic waste in the world, an environmental advocacy group said Tuesday in a D.C. Superior Court false advertising complaint. Earth Island Institute argues that Coke is violating the District of Columbia's Consumer Protection Procedures Act by producing mounds of plastic, while claiming on its website and in print, television and social media advertising that it is investing in sustainable packaging. "A 'World Without Waste' declares the headline in one marketing campaign," the group says. "Yet almost anywhere you look there's a plastic Coca-Cola bottle trashing the public park, washed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS