Riot Suit Server Details Encounter Amid Rep. Trespass Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A process server U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has accused of criminal trespassing said in a D.C. federal court filing Tuesday that he followed proper legal procedures when he served the Alabama Republican's wife a lawsuit, which alleges the lawmaker helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. After Brooks took to Twitter this week to accuse U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's legal team of "unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!," Christian Seklecki implied in a two-page affidavit that nothing unlawful took place when he served papers Sunday on Brooks' wife, Martha. Swalwell, a California Democrat who served...

