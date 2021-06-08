Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Riot Suit Server Details Encounter Amid Rep. Trespass Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A process server U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has accused of criminal trespassing said in a D.C. federal court filing Tuesday that he followed proper legal procedures when he served the Alabama Republican's wife a lawsuit, which alleges the lawmaker helped incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

After Brooks took to Twitter this week to accuse U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's legal team of "unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!," Christian Seklecki implied in a two-page affidavit that nothing unlawful took place when he served papers Sunday on Brooks' wife, Martha.

Swalwell, a California Democrat who served...

