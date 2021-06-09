Alaska Senators' Bill Would Open 3.7M Acres To Native Vets

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Alaska's two U.S. senators have introduced legislation that would make another 3.7 million acres of federal land in the National Wildlife Refuge System available to Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam War — while blaming Democrats for the current paucity of suitable pickings. The proposed bill, co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, would amend the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment program to include land identified in a November 2020 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report to Congress. Under the 2019 John D. Dingell Act, Native veterans can apply for 160-acre allotments of any available federal land, whether...

