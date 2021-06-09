4 Things To Know About Nevada's Cannabis Lounges

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak officially signed A.B. 341 last week, legalizing "cannabis consumption lounges" in a state searching for ways to allow tourists to consume its legal pot. Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017, but until Sisolak signed the bill, there was no place for visitors to consume the products they bought. The only legal place for marijuana use was private homes, a problem in a tourist-heavy place like Las Vegas, said Nathanael Rulis, an attorney at Kemp Jones based in the city. Rulis' firm represents Las Vegas mega-dispensary Planet 13, and he and other attorneys advocated on...

