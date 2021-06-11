Takeaways From 2 New FBAR Rulings

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. taxpayers who unintentionally fail to report to the Internal Revenue Service their interest in, or signatory authority over, foreign accounts with a total balance of over $10,000 can breathe a little easier. On March 24, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, in U.S. v. Boyd, decided that nonwillful violations of the foreign bank and financial account report, or FBAR, filing obligations are limited to a maximum penalty of $10,000 per year.[1] This decision reversed the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, which had earlier decided that the $10,000 penalty should be applied on a per-account...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS