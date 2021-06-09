Carlton Fields Faces $10 Million Legal Negligence Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based circuit boards manufacturer is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages against law firm Carlton Fields over alleged negligence in its representation of the company in federal court. Circuitronix LLC, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, filed its suit Friday in Florida's 11th Judicial Circuit, accusing Carlton Fields of failing to calculate claims for lost profits before the end of discovery in a contractual dispute, as required by federal rules. The matter derives from a case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida between Circuitronix and two Chinese companies, Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd. and...

