EPA Agrees To Ban Endocrine-Disrupting Pesticide Propazine

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will phase out the use of the endocrine-disrupting pesticide propazine within a year, citing findings that the chemical is linked to an increased risk of cancer and reproductive problems and can chemically castrate frogs. The EPA's decision, announced Tuesday in the Federal Register, came after the agency reached an agreement with the sole manufacturer of the chemical, Albaugh LLC, for the phase-out and roughly a year after the agency finished an analysis of the chemical's impact on endangered species. That review revealed that propazine is likely to harm or kill 64 endangered species, including the highly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS