Denmark Hit With £46M Legal Bill In Failed UK Cum-Ex Suit

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 1:38 PM BST) -- A judge has ordered Denmark's tax authority to pay £46.4 million ($65.8 million) in legal costs racked up by the defendants in the country's failed attempt to recover the proceeds of an alleged £1.5 billion fraud through England's High Court. Denmark's tax authority expects to spend 635 million Danish kroner ($104 million) in 2021 pursing civil litigation over the case, according to a nationalk ministry of finance document. (iStock) The agency, known as Skat, had been given until Monday to pay part of the total £72 million owed to more than 100 financial institutions and individuals that it sued over an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS