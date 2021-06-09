Hiscox Ordered To Protect Fire Evidence In Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (June 9, 2021, 2:59 PM BST) -- Chubb won an injunction at a London court on Wednesday, preventing insurer Hiscox from destroying electrical appliance parts, alarm systems and piping that it took from two properties that are now subject to insurance claims. Judge Finola O'Farrell ruled that Hiscox Insurance Company Ltd. must preserve the items because it is likely that they will be relevant for proceedings seeking to establish who is on the hook for damage to the property. The dispute stems from a fire at a north London property, Hospitality House, in April 2019 that caused an estimated £600,000 ($850,000) damage and a flood at a site in...

