Goodwin, Latham Steer $2.8B Drug Discovery SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Boston-based drug discovery startup Valo Health LLC said Wednesday that it plans to go public at a valuation of about $2.8 billion through a merger with a blank check company, in a deal led by Goodwin Procter LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP. Valo Health specializes in applying machine learning to speed up and streamline drug discovery and development, according to its website. The company says it has a pipeline of two clinical-stage drugs and more than 15 earlier-stage candidates. Its targets include cancer and cardiovascular disease. As a blank-check company, or special purpose acquisition company, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. raised...

