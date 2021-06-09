Philip Morris Wins TM Ruling Over 'Sienna Selection' Tobacco

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris can get another shot at registering a trademark on its "Sienna Selection" line of tobacco products after a European court on Wednesday found that the word "sienna" was not merely descriptive of the product's taste or nicotine level. The European Union's General Court said that the Board of Appeals wrongly dismissed Philip Morris' appeal of the European Union Intellectual Property Office's refusal to register its trademark for "Sienna Selection," which covers various tobacco products, "smokers' articles," as well as vapes, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. The office had rejected Philip Morris' application on the basis that the word "sienna" would...

