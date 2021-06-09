Coal Co. Hits Poland With $1B Arbitration Over Mine Project

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Australian coal miner Prairie Mining Ltd. said Wednesday that it's seeking more than $1.14 billion from Poland for allegedly blocking the development of two coal mines within its borders, in arbitration in The Hague. Prairie alleges that the Republic of Poland breached the Energy Charter Treaty and Australia-Poland Bilateral Investment Treaty when it obstructed the project development and effectively expropriated Prairie's Jan Karski and Debiensko mines in the south of the country. The company announced that it has filed its statement of claim with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in the Bilateral Investment Treaty violation proceedings. The company is seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS