Dentons Fights Atty Who Claims He Was Wrongfully Fired

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Dentons is pushing back against an attorney who contends he was wrongfully axed after he tried to prevent the firm from diverting tens of millions of dollars from a China-based client, arguing in California federal court that the lawyer tried to cut his own compensation deal with the client. The firm filed Tuesday to remove the case from California state court to the Central District of California, telling the court that the litigation initiated by Jinshu "John" Zhang raises allegations of fraud and other claims that are best suited to be heard in a federal court. Dentons said in the notice...

