Fed. Circ. Unsure PTAB Erred In Apple Challenge To Lens IP

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared largely unpersuaded Wednesday by Apple's argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board misapplied the law when it upheld some claims in a patent on dual-aperture camera technology owned by a Samsung unit. The three-judge panel was mulling Apple Inc.'s appeal of part of the PTAB decision holding that the tech giant failed to show a Japanese patent publication called Konno anticipated some of the challenged claims in Israeli startup Corephotonics Ltd.'s patent. The outcome of Wednesday's hearing could impact underlying district court litigation in the Northern District of California, where Corephotonics alleged in a pair...

