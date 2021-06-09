Wardman Hotel OK'd For Ch. 11 Auction Over Union Objection

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday approved plans to put Washington's Wardman Park Hotel up for auction in July, overriding concerns by the hotel's unions that bidders won't have enough information on the contract obligations they may be taking on. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said it was unnecessary to add language to the bidding procedures order to address buyers' possible obligations to the Wardman's unions, particularly because those obligations are in dispute before an arbiter. "I'm not inclined to do anything that might possibly upset what's going on in the arbitration," he said. In May Judge Dorsey...

