Baker McKenzie Nabs Ice Miller's Data Security Co-Founder

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has added a partner to its North America intellectual property and technology practice, the firm said Wednesday, further building out the unit as companies face growing cyber threats and an expansion of data privacy regulations. Stephen Reynolds joins Baker McKenzie's Chicago office following 12-plus years in Ice Miller LLP's litigation group, where he also co-founded the firm's data security and privacy practice. A former computer programmer and IT analyst, Reynolds is experienced in advising companies as they respond to cyber incidents, such as data breaches and ransomware attacks that have recently impacted some major U.S. businesses. "Cybersecurity challenges are...

