Risk Management Lessons From Recent Finance Co. Failures

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 11:22 AM EDT) -- In the first quarter of 2021, Credit Suisse reported losses of $4.7 billion from credit exposures to Archegos Capital Management, a family office, and approximately $3 billion from exposures to Greensill Capital,[1] a supply chain finance specialist. Both exposures could have been documented with maximal transparency as secured loans, but they were not. Archegos' financing — which was reputed to have extended to $10 billion — was structured with equity swaps, while Greensill's was routed via special purpose entities and an insurance wrapper into Credit Suisse's asset management arm, sidestepping the bank's balance sheet altogether. Neither transaction, in substance, appeared to...

