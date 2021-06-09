2nd Circ. Scraps NY Firefighters' Challenge To Shaving Policy

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The New York City Fire Department didn't violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when it refused to excuse Black firefighters with skin conditions from a policy requiring them to be clean-shaven, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding that the grooming mandate aligned with an OSHA rule that governs respirator use. A three-judge panel reversed part of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Jack B. Weinstein that granted the firefighters' summary judgment on their claim that the City of New York and its fire department discriminated against them in violation of the ADA by not offering a medical exemption from the grooming...

