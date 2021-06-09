Exxon Seeks Pause Of Conn. Climate Suit Remand

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Corp. wants a Connecticut federal court to put the brakes on its decision to remand a suit seeking climate change costs to state court, arguing the Second Circuit is likely to agree with the oil giant's appeal. The oil company asked the federal court on Tuesday to stay the remand order from earlier this month. Exxon said it's moving full steam ahead with an appeal of the state's lawsuit to the Second Circuit, which the company expects to hold that the case implicates federal jurisdiction. Exxon pointed to the Second Circuit's April ruling in a similar suit involving New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS