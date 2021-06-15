Property Investor Fights Claim Over £10M Saudi Deal

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 3:15 PM BST) -- A London property investor has fought back against a Saudi Arabian development company's breach of contract suit over a £10 million ($14 million) joint venture gone wrong, saying that the developer waited too long to sue. British citizen Sirajulhak Valli Moosa Karbhari told the High Court in a June 8 defense, which has recently been made public, that he does not owe property developer Emar Al-Bayadir for Development & Trading Ltd. proceeds from five U.K. properties that he bought as part of an alleged joint venture with the company. Karbhari and the two co-defendants in the suit — his company Oaklands...

