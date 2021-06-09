Albright Lays Out Rules For Patent Litigants In Transfer Fights

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Now that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has agreed to promptly decide whether patent cases can leave his court, he issued clear guidelines for what he expects from parties in those disputes. In a pair of standing orders issued Tuesday, the judge laid out limitations and timelines for parties in jurisdiction spats. One order is about venue and jurisdiction discovery, while the other is specific to transfers within the Western District of Texas, such as moving from Waco to Austin. For discovery, Judge Albright said parties are limited to five interrogatories, 10 requests for production and 10 hours of deposition testimony....

