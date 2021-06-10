Willkie Adds Ex-DLA Piper Restructuring Partner In Chicago

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP announced it has hired an attorney from DLA Piper who has significant experience helping clients with investments and debt reorganizations and will be the first finance and restructuring partner based in the firm's year-old Chicago office. Melainie Mansfield joined Willkie's business reorganization & restructuring department on Tuesday, bringing a depth of experience representing private equity firms, hedge funds and many other types of clients with direct investments, as well as distressed investment restructurings negotiated both in and out of bankruptcy. Mansfield told Law360 on Thursday that moving to the firm feels "sort of like a going...

