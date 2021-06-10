Greenberg Traurig Taps Ex-DLA Piper Corporate Pro In Dallas

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP announced Wednesday that it has hired a former DLA Piper corporate partner as a shareholder in Dallas. Steven Bartz is joining Greenberg Traurig after spending over three years as a partner at DLA Piper. Prior to that, he spent five years as a partner at Thompson & Knight LLP. Bartz's practice is centered on transactions involving joint ventures and strategic alliances. He represents clients in industries ranging from hospitality to energy sectors. Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, Bartz told Law360 Pulse, he was "incredibly busy" working on deals for his clients. That momentum only paused momentarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS