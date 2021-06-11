Winstead Appoints New Managing Partner In Austin

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Winstead PC has appointed a wealth preservation attorney as new managing shareholder of its Austin office. Jordan Ware will lead Winstead's Austin office, which houses 55 of the firm's roughly 300 attorneys. Ware joined Winstead in 2013 after spending more than five years at Bryan Cave LLP, according to her LinkedIn page. The move comes as Austin has become a hotbed for intellectual property and corporate work, with several BigLaw, midsize and boutique firms announcing expansions in the region. In a statement announcing the move, Ware said Winstead "has a long history of working with many individuals, corporations and institutions that...

