Uber, Academics Back SEC's Push For Climate Disclosures

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's push to develop a new climate risk disclosure framework has garnered positive feedback from a diverse set of backers, including ride-hailing company Uber and academics from major law schools. The show of support comes in response to a March 15 request from then-acting SEC Chair Allison Herren Lee for input on how the agency might craft a new framework requiring companies to provide investors with more comprehensive disclosures about climate-related and other environmental, social and governance risks. The SEC gave the public 90 days to submit comments. "We believe the communication of climate change information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS