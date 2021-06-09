BP Unit Drops High Court Appeal Of $111M Superfund Case

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Citing the U.S Supreme Court's recent decision to revive Guam's lawsuit over pollution costs at a landfill, a BP America subsidiary Wednesday abandoned its request that the justices review a ruling that it owes a quarter of the $111 million costs for cleaning up a Montana Superfund site. In a joint filing by BP unit Atlantic Richfield Co. and Tucson, Ariz.-based Asarco LLC, the parties agreed to the dismissal of Atlantic Richfield's high court challenge to a September Ninth Circuit decision that backed a Montana federal judge's finding that Atlantic Richfield must repay Asarco 25% of what Asarco has paid to remediate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS