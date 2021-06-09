Farm Bill Doesn't Allow Suits Over Confiscated Hemp: Judge

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Colorado magistrate judge says a man's lawsuit over the seizure of his hemp plants should be dismissed because the 2018 Farm Bill — which legalized that form of cannabis — does not provide for a private right of action. In a recommendation to the U.S. District Judge overseeing Francisco Serna's lawsuit Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty said Serna can't rely on the Farm Bill to sue the Denver Police Department after it seized his plants while he was trying to fly out of Denver International Airport. Serna, who is representing himself in the litigation, pointed to the legislative history of the...

