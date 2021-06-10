USTR, AFL-CIO Head Bash WTO For Neglecting Worker Rights

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative and the president of the country's largest labor organization rebuked the World Trade Organization and other international groups at a roundtable on Thursday for enabling a global "race to the bottom" in workers' rights. AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka introduced U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as the "first USTR to come to the House of Labor" at the virtual town hall event, where Tai promoted the Biden administration's "worker-centered trade policy" and engaged with union members who voiced concerns about the continued outsourcing of jobs and workplace safety conditions. "When we fight for workers overseas, we are fighting...

