Texas Bar Investigating AG Paxton Over Election Lawsuits

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas is investigating whether Attorney General Ken Paxton's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including his controversial appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, amount to professional misconduct, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Galveston Island Democrats Club President Kevin Moran told the AP the state bar association has overturned its initial decision not to consider his complaint against the state's top lawyer and will now look into the allegations against Paxton. Law360 was not immediately able to reach Moran for comment. Paxton, an ally of former President Donald Trump who is up for reelection...

