Pa. Justices To Review Underground Gas Storage Buffer Fight

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear claims by private landowners that a UGI Corp. subsidiary effectively seized their subsurface rights by declaring their properties within a buffer zone surrounding an underground gas storage facility. The court on Tuesday said it would hear an appeal of lower court decisions, giving the landowners yet another chance to plead their case after successive losses in nearly six years of litigation that has turned on whether and how public utilities can seize property through eminent domain. Landowners Carl Hughes, Ellen Hughes and others are appealing the dismissal of their claims that efforts by...

